Highlights Special Of The Forbes Africa Under 30 Meet-Up

CNBC Africa brings you selected highlights from the all-day FORBES AFRICA Under 30 Meet-up, including In The Spotlight talks by Class of 2019 30 Under 30 members and interviews with prominent business leaders.

CNBC Africa is an African television network for Sub-Saharan Africa. It was launched by CNBC and Africa Business News LTD on June 1, 2007. CNBC Africa is headquartered in Sandton, Johannesburg.

