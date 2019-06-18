HID Global Brings Reliable Biometrics Authentication To The Door With Launch Of New Fingerprint Reader

In the past, biometrics solutions for access control were often deployed with reduced security thresholds because their imaging technology, which routinely yielded false fingerprint rejections, resulted in long authentication lines at the door. HID Global®, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced its new fingerprint reader that merges credential excellence with HID’s globally-patented multispectral imaging technology to address this issue and fuel broad adoption of biometrics at the door.

The high-performance iCLASS SE® RB25F fingerprint reader provides an unrivalled experience by dramatically increasing image capture performance and fingerprint matching in under a second, significantly reducing delays that were previously symptomatic of biometric solutions.

“Driven by increasing threats to an organization’s security, biometric authentication is one of the fastest growing segments in the access control market,” said Stephen Carney, Vice President of Product Marketing, Physical Access Control Solutions with HID Global. “The powerful combination of HID’s highly reliable Lumidigm multispectral technology and the reader’s robust construction with IP67 and anti-vandal IK09 ratings now enables customers to deploy fingerprint authentication across a wide range of real-life environments. The reader is also field-configurable over a network, and is designed to ease migration from traditional and existing fingerprint reader solutions.”

HID’s multispectral imaging technology captures images from both the surface and sub-surface of the skin so that all types of fingerprints, from people of any age, can be read quickly and reliably in cold, dry, dirty, wet and other challenging environmental conditions. This, coupled with trusted liveness detection for spoof prevention, enables the iCLASS SE RB25F reader to provide real-time validation that fingerprints are genuine and belong to a living person who is physically present at the authentication point.

To maximize security, the reader includes built-in optical tamper protection, and it supports the Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP), as well as HID’s Seos® technology for multi-layered authentication between the reader and credentials.

Security administrators can download the complimentary HID® Biometric Manager™, an on-premise software tool for configuring and managing one or many iCLASS SE RB25F readers. Built on a server- and browser-based client architecture, the HID Biometric Manager is ideal for enrolling users’ fingerprints (for both 1:1 verification and 1: N identification modes), assigning access rights and conducting many other functions. The comprehensive tool can also be used to securely log all door events where the readers have been installed and to upgrade readers in the field remotely over a TCP/IP connection.

Certified in several major geographies worldwide and available with multiple interface options for various system architectures, the new iCLASS SE RB25F can be used with all popular industry-standard high frequency credential technologies (including HID Mobile Access® Mobile IDs, Seos, iCLASS SE, iCLASS®, MIFARE DESFire®, MIFARE® Classic).

