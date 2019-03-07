HEFICED Launches World’s First Global Self-service IP Address Management Platform

The launch of the world’s first global self-service IP (Internet Protocol) address management platform, Switch, will help automate a time-consuming manual process saving companies and government organisations critical time and money when managing their complex IP portfolios.

Heficed’s innovative service makes controlling and managing an IP estate much easier for organisations needing to deploy a large volume and wide variety of IP addresses (unique identifiers which all devices require to access the internet).

Heficed offers a simpler, smarter way to manage a complex IP network and can be up and running in minutes. With access to all global IP markets in one place, users can design and tailor IP addresses to meet specific business needs and side-step the lack of available IP addresses via some regional registrars.

If the user needs IPs from a particular region, they can get to market quickly without administrative delays, whether their business has a physical presence in that region or not.

Vincentas Grinius, CEO and co-founder of Heficed, said: “We’ve designed the new Heficed platform in direct response to customer demand for a ‘single pane of glass’ IP-centric approach to provisioning physical and virtual infrastructure. This is a true innovation in the marketplace, giving users full control over their IP assets, removing hassle, and delivering cost and operational efficiencies.”

Headquartered in London, Heficed is a disruptive service, aiming to change the way companies and government organisations deploy and manage IP addresses, speeding up the process and lowering the costs associated with provisioning IPs to physical and virtual infrastructureGrinius continued: “Our vision is to become the number one online platform for network engineering, including IP address management, and to introduce new standards to the market by combining the APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) of the various Regional Internet Registries (RIRs) across the globe.”“Enterprises in the African continent on the Heficed platform are able to easily scale their business globally as they will have access to a robust infrastructure service,” adds Grinius.Heficed is a natural evolution of the founders’ previous business, Host1Plus, which offered a full range of network, infrastructure and datacentre services. The new business will continue to offer infrastructure and advanced network engineering services, however, will emphasise the benefits that its unique IP address provisioning platform can deliver for those with high-volume IP address needs, including those operating in the ISP, VPN, cyber security, business intelligence and hosting sectors.Based in London, Heficed operates across four continents, including Africa, employing 50 staff globally and has plans to recruit further over the next twelve months in addition to launching more network infrastructure solutions such as cloud services and dedicated servers at a number of locations worldwide.Distributed by African Media Agency on behalf of Heficed.