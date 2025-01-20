Harnessing The Kampala Declaration For Africa’s Agricultural Transformation

By Anyang Robert Tabot, Country Director, SAA-Uganda

The recently concluded Summit on the Post-Malabo Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) in Kampala marked a watershed moment for Africa’s agricultural future. With the adoption of the Kampala Declaration, African leaders have once again underscored their commitment to accelerating agricultural growth and transforming food systems to achieve the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Building on the aspirations of the 2014 Malabo Declaration, the Kampala Declaration reaffirms Africa’s determination to achieve food security, create sustainable jobs, and foster inclusive growth through agricultural transformation. It emphasizes the vital role of sustainable farming practices, robust value chains, and private-sector engagement, all underpinned by research, innovation, and evidence-based policymaking.

The Kampala Declaration lays out an ambitious roadmap for Africa’s agricultural future. It calls for immediate action in several critical areas, including climate resilience, food and nutrition security, value chain development, and inclusive policies that empower women and youth. To achieve these goals, it is essential to prioritize investment in research, infrastructure, and extension services while fostering multi-stakeholder partnerships.

As we reflect on this transformative agenda, the role of organizations on the ground becomes increasingly vital. Practical, scalable interventions those that directly impact farmers and value chain actors are the cornerstone of success.

Africa’s agricultural future depends on resilience. Without addressing the climate challenges that threaten food systems, the ambitious goals of the Kampala Declaration will remain out of reach. Fortunately, this transformation is not just aspirational, it is underway, driven by collaborative efforts among governments, development organizations, and the private sector. Among these, the Sasakawa Africa Association (SAA) stands out for its farmer-centred approaches, which align closely with the Declaration’s vision. Initiatives such as the Basket of Regenerative Agriculture Technologies , a comprehensive guide to sustainable farming practices tailored to smallholder farmers, demonstrate the innovative strategies being developed. This resource equips policymakers, researchers, and practitioners with the tools needed to boost productivity while protecting natural resources.

Additionally, improving nutrition is essential for building a healthier, more resilient Africa. Nutrition-sensitive agriculture, which addresses malnutrition and promotes dietary diversity, is key. For instance, promoting nutrient-rich crops like biofortified maize and orange-fleshed sweet potatoes helps families achieve balanced diets. Programs by SAA integrate these crops into farming systems, demonstrating that agriculture is not just about feeding people, but nourishing them.

For agriculture in Africa to reach its full potential, inclusivity must be at the heart of the transformation. Across the continent, targeted initiatives are equipping youth and women with the skills, mentorship, and resources needed to become successful agripreneurs. These efforts are not just about levelling the playing field, they are about unlocking untapped potential and driving equitable growth.

However, inclusivity alone isn’t enough. A truly resilient food system must address the entire value chain from ensuring farmers can access markets to reducing post-harvest losses and securing fair prices for their produce. These components are essential to creating sustainable livelihoods and building a stronger agricultural economy.

The Kampala Declaration is a call to action for all stakeholders in Africa’s agricultural transformation. Policymakers must create an enabling environment, ensuring that infrastructure, market access, and regulatory frameworks are conducive to progress. Development partners and the private sector must ramp up investments and offer innovative solutions to drive the necessary change. The declaration serves as a reminder that agriculture is not just a sector, it is the backbone of Africa’s economy and the cornerstone of its development. This is our moment to rally behind a shared vision and ensure that every commitment made translates into lasting benefits for Africa’s farmers and the communities they sustain.