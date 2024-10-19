Guinea-Bissau Uses Blockchain to Pay Public Servants 

In a bid to enhance transparency and curb corruption in the public service, Bissau has adopted the use of a digital ledger to manage wage expenditures for civil servants. Officials overseeing public wage bill management in the country have rolled out a new software platform that leverages blockchain to securely store and exchange salary and pension information, preventing unauthorised modifications. This initiative is being rolled out across all ministries and agencies and is part of a broader set of policy reforms that the government agreed to in its program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

