Client loyalty is fast being usurped by relevance as a critical driver for marketers, with consumers around the globe increasingly making buying choices based on the relevance of a product to meet their evolving needs. As a marketer, are you confident that your creative output – aligned to your brand’s business vision – is expressed through relevant storytelling?
Greg Hoffman, former Nike Chief Marketing Officer, global brand leader and one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business, has been at the forefront of envisioning the power of brand storytelling and consumer experience. On 29 July 2022, Greg will share his insights with delegates at the 2022 Nedbank IMC virtual conference.
During over 27 years at Nike, Greg oversaw the company’s brand communications and experiences as it solidified its position as one of the pre-eminent brand storytellers of the modern era. Today, Greg advises Fortune 1 000 brands, start-ups, and non-profits in creating brand strength, business growth and social impact.
At the Nedbank IMC, Greg will hone in on marketing relevance by drawing insights and examples from his upcoming book, Emotion by Design, in which he shares his philosophy and principles on how to create an empowering brand that resonates deeply with people. In the Nedbank IMC address, Greg will also place special emphasis on driving social impact.
Dale Hefer, Chief Executive Officer of the Nedbank IMC, says that Greg’s focus is flawlessly aligned to this year’s Nedbank IMC theme, ‘Is it relevant? Marketing’s big ask’. Dale says that there are a handful of powerhouse brands around the globe, and Nike is one of them. Greg Hoffman is a brand visionary who has been at the forefront of understanding relevance and what matters to consumers. He has contributed to the elevation of brand storytelling and consumer experience into an absolute art. But more than that, he has proven the strong business case for creative excellence.
