6 Board Advisors Flying The Flag For Ghana:
6 March marks Ghana’s Independence Day and this year the Black Star Nation celebrates 65 Years of Freedom from Britain. As the country struggles to stabilize its economy and recover from the Pandemic, we’ve curated a list of Ghana’s 6 Female Board Directors to watch in 2022. These are creative and strategic problem solvers, multi-taskers, empathetic listeners, the internationally exposed go-getters and changemakers that can drive change from the highest level of business and investment – The Boardroom.
6 March Is Ghana’s Independence Day and March Is Women’s Month. So here are the leading women every Board should know about:
Abena Amoah is one of Ghana’s leading female investment bankers and financial advisors and currently serves as Deputy Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange. Her areas of expertise include operations, corporate strategy and planning, as well as financial and investment advisory for companies like KOSMOS Energy (Ghana), Wapic Insurance Limited (Ghana), Access Bank Limited (Ghana) and The African Women’s Development Fund.
Amma Gyampo has built a career advising Tech and Agribusiness startups, the Government of Ghana and various entrepreneurial ecosystem building initiatives across Europe and Africa. Gyampo is the Founder of ScaleUp Africa and a Founding Member of Ghana’s National Advisory Board on Impact Investing, Impact Investing Ghana. Her expertise lies in Sustainability and the SDGs, ESG, CSR, Innovation, Social Business Models, Business Process Re-engineering, Strategic Planning and Digital Strategy. She currently serves on the Boards of Reach For Change (Sweden), Maanch Impact (UK), TroTro Tractor (Ghana). She is regarded as a pillar of the African Entrepreneurship Ecosystem.
Marcia Ashong is a leading advocate for female representation in the Boardroom. Marcia Ashong is the Founder and CEO of TheBoardroom Africa (TBR Africa) and Brace Energy. She also sits on the Board of Ghana Oil Club, a professional organization aimed at providing a forum for petroleum and energy professionals, as well as an avenue for active dialogue about Ghana’s Petroleum and Energy Sectors. She brings strong Policy, Regulatory, Diversity & Inclusion, Legal and commercial experience specifically in the Oil and Gas industry.
Ethel Cofie has been named one of the top 5 Women Influencing IT in Africa. She is Founder of EDEL Technology, an IT consulting firm, and Women in Tech Africa, a group for African women with members in over 30 African countries. As Chairperson of the Ghana Government ICT Skills Sector Board and Board Member of Worldreader, demonstrating further her dedication to the development of technical skills and advancement of literacy in Young people and women in particular.
Roberta Annan is a highly experienced and influential impact investor dedicated to supporting creative and lifestyle industries across Africa and the Diaspora. She is founder of Roberta Annan Capital Partners and Impact Fund For African Creatives (IFFAC). She has served on numerous boards including Industrie Africa, Women’s Empowerment and Investment Group, Ghana France Business Club, Condé Nast College Of Fashion & Design Advisory Council. She advises on Trade, Investment, Infrastructure, Policy, African and Diaspora Creative Fashion.
Ayesha Bedwei Ibe Ayesha Bedwei Ibe is the Tax Leader at PwC Ghana and PwC Africa’s Diversity and Inclusion Leader. She is also PwC West Africa’s Corporate Responsibility Leader. She sits on the Board of American Chamber of Commerce – Ghana and has over 20 years of experience in finance and accounting with deep experience in oil and gas, fast-moving consumer goods, telecommunications, and manufacturing. Ayesha also serves on the advisory board of the Art and Design Institute, Moremi Women’s Initiative in Africa, Kuenyehia Prize for Contemporary Art and Peter Yobo International.