Ghana’s First Sci-fi Film “The B.A.T.U. Project: ADAM THE FIRST” Wins 3 Awards at MiSciFi

Ghana’s first science fiction film, “The B.A.T.U. Project: ADAM THE FIRST”, last night won three awards at the prestigious Miami International Science Fiction Film Festival (MiSciFi). Living up to its name, Adam The First won the “Best Zero Budget Feature Film” – celebrating the film’s exceptional quality despite a limited budget, Best Afrofuturism Film – recognizing the film’s innovative portrayal of African culture and futuristic themes and the biggest one, the MiSciFi BEACON award equivalent to the Palme d’Or at Canne which goes to the country where the movie was made – Ghana. This marks a significant achievement for the Ghanaian film industry, showcasing local talent on the international film arena – cementing Ghana’s mark on the Sci-fi genre.

Writer and director, Majeed Sayibu, Lead actor and producer, Agbeko “Bex” Mortty as well as Etornam Adgbo, Actress, represented Ghana at the awards ceremony in Miami, Florida on 19th January 2025 to conclude a week-long of activities to mark MiSciFI 2025. “We are incredibly honoured to have ‘The B.A.T.U. Project: ADAM THE FIRST’ recognized with these awards. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and creativity of our team,” said M. Sayibu, Director of “The B.A.T.U. Project: ADAM THE FIRST.” “We are proud to represent Ghana on this prestigious platform and share our unique storytelling with a global audience.”

Ivan Quashigah, Founder and CEO of Farmhouse Productions said “Fantastic news that the first Ghanaian Sci-Fi film wins an award at such a prestigious festival. This is a big statement for the Ghanaian film industry, and I feel so proud and vindicated that we on the panel of the National Film Authority saw the promise of the movie and shortlisted it. Congratulations to the team! Congratulations to everyone connected to it.

“Adam The First is a wonderful and imaginative sci-fi adventure film from Ghana (West Africa), that raises questions on our collective responsibility towards our planet and each other. The possibility of interacting with life on other planets and also the purpose of self-growth is all examined in this movie alongside providing us with glimpses of the possible tech future of Africa.” – according to Asare Adjei (Artist and Architect). END

About the Film: “The B.A.T.U. Project: ADAM THE FIRST”, tells the story of Adam, who is sent by the United African Federation to repopulate a new planet after an apocalyptic event on earth. Upon arrival, Adam discovers an earth entity that threatens the new planet’s existence. He must battle this entity to fulfil his mission and ensure the survival of humanity.



