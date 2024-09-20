Ghana Opposition Raises Voter Roll Concerns

Thousands of National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters in Ghana are protesting nationwide, demanding an independent forensic audit of the country’s voter register ahead of the December 2024 election. According to NDC officials, the electoral roll contains significant errors, including illegal name transfers, missing voters, and over 50,000 deceased individuals listed. While the Election Commission states that the identified errors have been corrected, the party insists that only an independent audit can ensure transparency and fairness. The NDC’s director of elections stated that they suggested the Electoral Commission invite the UN Development Programme to oversee the audit, but the idea was rejected. Meanwhile, the EC maintains that identified errors have been corrected and argues that further audits are unnecessary.



SOURCE: BBC

