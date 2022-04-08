The Nedbank Integrated Marketing Conference (IMC) is known for its hard-hitting and insightful content. Trademarked as ‘Marketing is Business’, a key aim of the conference is to enable marketing’s seat at the boardroom table. This year, on 29 July 2022, the Nedbank IMC will take the boardroom table to marketing, when Hollard Insurance’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Marketing Officer take part in a frank “fireside chat about the relevance of marketing.
Dale Hefer, CEO of the Nedbank IMC, says a facilitated discussion at last year’s conference between Mike Brown, CEO of Nedbank Group Limited, and Khensani Nobanda, Group Executive of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, was immensely popular according to conference feedback. This year, a similar discussion will take place between Saks Ntombela, Hollard Insurance’s Group CEO and their CMO, Heidi Brauer.
CEOs around the world are starting to champion marketing’s mission and growth agenda. Research findings from global consulting firm McKinsey show that marketing is no longer viewed merely as a support function. The research suggests that the bonds a CMO forms with other members of the C-suite are crucial to developing marketing-driven growth. The Nedbank IMC aims to foster and strengthen these bonds.
This year Nedbank IMC delegates will hear – from the source as it were – C-suite views on the relevance of marketing. Heidi says, “The conversation that Saks and I will be having allows everyone to be a ‘fly on the wall’. After almost 10 years of working together, five of which have been in the CMO-CEO relationship, we are comfortable enough not only to talk frankly about the things that are required to produce relevant marketing work, but also to confront those issues that can create obstacles.”
“We anticipate that insights gained from the discussion will provide invaluable signposts on our path towards robust, cross-functional collaboration,” concludes Dale.
