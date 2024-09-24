Gabon’s Deposed President Retires from Politics

Gabon’s former President Ali Bongo, who was deposed in a military coup last year, has announced his withdrawal from politics. In a letter to the Gabonese people, Bongo confirmed his withdrawal from political life and called for the release of his wife, Sylvia, and son, Noureddin, who are detained on corruption charges. It is not known whether his decision is the result of a negotiation with the country’s military rulers or if he’s simply trying to secure his family’s release. Bongo had led the nation of 2.4 million since 2008 before his ousting in 2023, which was celebrated by many Gabonese people. In his letter, Bongo claimed his movements remain restricted, despite his release from house arrest. He also stated that he has no communication with his family. He described his wife and son as “helpless scapegoats” and urged for an end to their alleged mistreatment.



SOURCE: BBC

