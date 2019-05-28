Gabon To Receive Over 100 Free Reconstructive Surgery

Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Michael K. Obeng and his R.E.S.T.O.R.E (Restoring Emotional Stability Through Outstanding Reconstructive Efforts) team of volunteers will be providing free reconstructive surgery to more than 100 patients in Gabon. R.E.S.T.O.R.E will be making its way to Gabon for the second time with a team of twenty health care professionals to provide free reconstructive surgery.

This will be the 11th year in a row that the R.E.S.T.O.R.E team and Dr. Obeng have embarked on such a humanitarian endeavour. Other countries in the past have included Guatemala, Laos, Mexico, Nigeria and Ghana, Dr. Obeng’s home country of birth.

This year’s team is comprised of twenty volunteers from five different countries and three different continents. Dr. Mehmet Atila, a German celebrity Plastic Surgeon to the ‘stars’ of the European continent will be making his 5th appearance. Other notable volunteers include; Donald Obaseki from Nigeria, Dawn Sutherland, former Xerox Executive and Director of International Relations for R.E.S.T.O.R.E. Dr. Barry Freeman, Chief of Anaesthesia services at MiKO Plastic Surgery in Beverly Hills and Dr. Paa-Ekow Hoyte-Williams, Chief of Plastic Surgery at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, Ghana will once again be accompanying the team.

This year’s medical mission to Gabon has been made possible by FOBO (Foundation Omar Bongo Ondimba) and Madame Pascaline Bongo Ondimba. FOBO was established in honour of the late Omar Bongo Ondimba.

R.E.S.T.O.R.E – Gabon 2019 objective is to restore over 100 patients from the 8th – 15th of June 2019, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the death of His Excellency Omar Bongo Ondimba, to keep his legacy of free healthcare to the Gabonese people alive.

