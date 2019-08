Original article published at TasteAtlas.

Traditionally prepared and consumed by the Ngemba people from the Northwest Region of Cameroon, achu soup consists of boiled and pounded cocoyams, canwa (lime stone), water, spices, and palm oil.

The palm oil changes the color of the soup to yellow, which is the reason why achu soup is also known as yellow soup.

When served, it is typically paired with beef or fish, which can be boiled, fried, or smoked.