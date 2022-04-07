Celebrate Special Occasions with Loved Ones Across Africa’s Savannah, Urban Oasis and Exotic Islands
This year, loved ones kept apart by restrictions and lockdowns are longing to reunite and share in each other’s joys and achievements.
As travelling together becomes more of a possibility for many, Four Seasons Safari and Islands Collection, Africa, who will be exhibiting at ILTM Africa 2022, is announcing Milestone Memories – customised celebrations of special occasions across five Four Seasons properties in sub-Saharan Africa and the Indian Ocean.
Taking place from 11-13 April in Cape Town, ILTM is a luxury trade show where global travel agents meet Africa’s most spectacular luxury travel experience providers – making it the perfect place for the industry to be introduced to ‘Milestone Memories’.
From milestone birthdays and wedding anniversaries to last family vacations together post-graduation or belated celebrations from the past year, Milestone Memories will offer a tailored approach to every booking to ensure the most personalised experiences for all guests.
Guests booking a combination stay at two or more of the Four Seasons Safari and Islands Collection, Africa properties are able to benefit from resort credits per room (minimum stay length applies) and with the launch of Milestone Memories, all guests travelling together may combine their resort credits to allow each property to deliver a customised programme of celebratory events throughout their stay.
Milestone Memories: Unforgettable Celebrations
Be it a multi-generational stay, a wedding party or a group of lifelong friends, events and activities can be tailored to suit all interests and age groups, with examples including:
- Private star-gazing on the runway on Desroches Island, Seychelles – Allow the Resort’s team to set up an exclusive open-air lounge on the island’s runway from which all guests can enjoy a crystal clear view of the starry night sky, as Four Seasons serves up a choice of drinks and refreshments.
- Sunrise hot air balloon in Serengeti – Rising early has never been so easy as when filled with the excitement of embarking on a hot air balloon safari across the Serengeti. Gaze over the savannah in search of the first wildlife movements of the day, before landing for a champagne bush breakfast.
- Take to the surf in Seychelles – Through the Resort’s partnership with Tropicsurf, dedicated instruction is available for all levels of surfer. Explore the best waves around the island each day or simply begin to find your balance in a guided lesson on the Resort’s beach in Petite Anse bay.
- Island adventures in Mauritius – Hop aboard a short speed boat transfer to arrive at the secluded shores of Ile aux Cerfs – an island just 15 minutes away and home to the exclusive Four Seasons Beach, La Plaz Beach Grill and the Bernhard Langer design golf course. Golf tee times on this course and the Ernie Els Design course at Anahita are complimentary for all guests of the Resort, meaning guests can take their pick of exactly how to combine sporting activity with barefoot relaxation.
- Soak in the city from lunch at Flames – Enjoy a lunch served with panoramic views of Johannesburg. The vast canopy of trees is punctuated by the city’s varying neighbourhoods, all of which can be viewed as you share in the staple of a South African braai lunch.
A Customised Combination Stay, Enjoy Resorts Credits and More
No matter the combination of destinations chosen, all guests staying at two destinations or more in the Safari and Islands Collection will benefit from:
- A USD 300 credit per room per property in Mauritius, Seychelles or Serengeti for stays of three nights or more.
- A USD 100 credit per room when staying at Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff Johannesburg.
- Complimentary round trip airport transfers at each destination.
- A complimentary upgrade to the next room category in each property, based on availability.
- Complimentary early check in and late check out in each property, based on availability.
In conjunction with the above, if booking a Private Residence Villa or the Presidential Suite in Seychelles or Mauritius, a free-standing Villa in Serengeti or the Royal or Presidential Suite in Johannesburg, guests will receive:
- Private consultations with the Executive Chef and Spa Director in each property to customise a personal culinary and wellness program.
- An exclusive private dining experience at each property.
- A dedicated Residence Host or Private Butler to assist with every aspect of your stay.
- Unlimited, complimentary game drives at Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti for the duration of the Villa stay.