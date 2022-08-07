Food Security Finance Benefits West Africa’s Farming Community

An additional two million farmers in Chad, Ghana and Sierra Leone will benefit from the $315 million recently approved as part of the second phase of the West Africa Regional Food Systems Resilience Programme (FSRP-2). The food security financing programme is an initiative of the International Development Association (IDA), a member of the World Bank Group. The second phase of the West Africa regional Food Systems Resilience Programme is expected to help the beneficiary countries: increase the effectiveness of agriculture and food crisis prevention and management; strengthen the adaptive capacity of the food system’s productive base and make it sustainable and lastly, it will also support the regional food market’s integration by linking the beneficiary countries, consolidating their food reserve systems, and strengthening the development of strategic regional value chains.
SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER AFRICA