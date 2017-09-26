Following in the Footsteps of Prof. Wangari Maathai

Take Up Active Roles And Protect The Environment

Kiongo urges the general public and today’s youth to take up active roles in environmental conservation to save the planet. “Do not wait until the day you will say ‘I wish I knew.’ Look at what is happening to the climate, to our forests, wetlands, and our degraded lands. One day, the earth might no longer be able to sustain us because of our own doing. Do not wait until that day. Wake up and be the change you want to see in the environment around you,” she says.

She adds that environmental conservation should not be left only to those who are in the environmental field. Everybody has a role to play, starting from proper waste disposal, complying with environmental laws and regulations, teaching our children on environmental manners, and much more.

She encourages youth who are already in environmental conservation to keep on working towards a better and clean world. She notes that sometimes they might get discouraged by people or by the forces of nature; however, the small change they’re working toward can lead to great environmental turnover. “So, keep on and don’t let your passion for environmental conservation be swept by passing wind. One day, you will look back and you will be glad,” she adds.

“It’s the little things citizens do. That’s what will make the difference. My little thing is planting trees.” – Professor Wangari Maathai

Also following in the footsteps of Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Wangari Maathai, is 25-year-old Claire Nasike, an environmental enthusiast who has a special interest in environmental education and conservation agriculture. At her tender age of 25, Claire has been involved in various environmental conservation projects, and she has also championed her own. She is the third recipient of the Wangari Maathai Scholarship, founder of the Hummingbird Foundation and a ‘Food For Life’ campaigner at Greenpeace Africa. She has also worked as a community conservation and liaison officer, as well as an environmental education officer at A Rocha Kenya.

“I have also worked as fundraising intern at Kenya Forest Working Group and a volunteer coordinator for Mazingira Challenge, an annual environmental quiz challenge for University students in Kenya, and I currently work as a ‘Food for Life’ Campaigner with Greenpeace Africa,” she Nasike.

According to Nasike, her passion for environmental conservation was nurtured by her grandmother, who was an herbalist, and had a vast amount of knowledge about trees. Claire would accompany her grandmother to her duties, which involved collecting medicine from selected trees for her patients. “Through this, I grew up fond of nature and eventually decided to study an environmentally-related course at the University,” she says.

After high school, Nasike then joined the Technical University of Kenya, where she made her dream come true by pursuing Bachelor of Technology in Environmental Resource Management.