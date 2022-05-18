First Black African to Win Grand Tour Stage

Top 10 News / May 18, 2022 / 1 minute of reading / By

Biniam Girmay made history as the first black African winner of a Grand Tour stage – but then had to go to hospital after an accident while celebrating. During his celebrations, the Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert rider was struck in the eye with the cork while opening the bottle of Prosecco presented to stage winners. He missed the planned post-race press conference with the media in order to be attended to by medical staff, after suffering the injury to his left eye. Eritrea’s Girmay, 22, beat Mathieu van der Poel in a sprint for the line to win stage 10 of the Giro d’Italia. Girmay is making his Grand Tour debut at this year’s Giro. As he raced for the line to win the stage, he received a congratulatory thumbs-up from Dutch superstar Van der Poel as the Dutchman conceded defeat.

SOURCE: CYCLING WEEKLY

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar
Scroll to Top

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here