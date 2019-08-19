Finalists For The 2019 Annual African Tourism Leadership Awards Announced

Following a rigorous evaluation process by the Africa Tourism Leadership Awards (ATLA) adjudication committee, the finalists for the 2019 Awards have been announced.

The committee was co-chaired by Judy Kepher-Gona, Executive Director at Kenya’s Sustainable Travel & Tourism Agenda, and Marina Novelli, Professor of Tourism and International Development and Responsible Futures’ Academic Lead at the University of Brighton, UK.

The awards’ ceremony will bring together thought leaders and other industry stakeholders of the African travel and tourism sector at the close of the 2019 Africa Tourism Leadership Forum scheduled for 27-29 August, and to be held under the theme, “Stimulating intra-Africa travel through thought leadership.”

Categories for the African Tourism Leadership Awards included:

• Leading in Progressive Policies’ Award

• Outstanding Entrepreneurship Award

• Women in Leadership Award

• Most Innovative Business Tourism Destination Award

• Outstanding Accommodation Facility / Group Award

• Outstanding Tourism Transportation Award

• Outstanding Africa Tourism Media & Marketing Award

• Championing Sustainability Award

• Destination Africa – Lifetime Award

Announcing the finalists, Judy Kepher Gona said, “The African tourism sector is growing with many new entrants offering competitive tourism products. It was quite a task for the evaluation team to reduce the over nominees to 24 finalists. We are however confident that we have managed to identify the individuals and enterprises who are doing excellent work in the sector.”

The list of finalists in, no particular order, are as follows:

Category Finalists Leading in progressive Policies Botswana Ministry responsible for Tourism

Rwanda Tourism Development Board Botswana Ministry responsible for Tourism

Outstanding Entrepreneurship Award CAM Consulting Group – South Africa

WeMove Technologies Ltd – Nigeria Wojo Ghana – Ghana

Women in Leadership Elcia Grandcourt – Seychelles

Francine Zana – South Africa Belise Kariza – Rwanda

Innovative Business Tourism Destination Cape Town

Ghana Kigali

Outstanding Accomodation Mantis Collection – South Africa

Azalai Hotel Group – Mali Wilderness Safaris – Botswana

Outstanding Tourism Transportation Ethiopian Airways

Fly Mango Avis South Africa

Outstanding Africa Tourism Media Rainmaker Digital – Namibia and South Africa

Voyages Afriq – Ghana Pen It Multi Media Limited – Nigeria

Championing Sustainability Africa Wildlife Foundation (AWF) – Kenya

African Parks – South Africa Mantis Collection – South Africa

According to Professor Novelli, the Awards recognise innovators and game-changers in Africa’s travel and tourism sector. “Particular attention and recognition is given to nominees who have shown commitment to leadership through sustainability and innovation in tourism practices,” she says. “ATLA is the only Pan-African travel and tourism awards that seeks to recognise these key attributes. It focuses on change-making pioneered by Africans, in Africa and for Africans. Winners will be announced at the the awards’ night, an ultimate and must-attend Pan-African travel and tourism networking gathering.”

