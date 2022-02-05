Rising South African R&B/Hip-Hop star, Faith K releases her first offering of the year titled ‘Bounce.’. The track is the first taste and introduction to her upcoming album, Nangena, slated to be released later this month.
Bounce is an anthem dedicated to time wasters and Faith smoothly, and quite unbothered tells the clown to get lost. The song has a light pop and R&B swing to it and the lyrics are catchy enough for anyone to sing along. Produced by the talented hit makers at PLXYGRND, with effortless execution, Bounce is bound to be a hit song. Faith K adds “Bounce felt like the right song to lead into my new album because I feel like it is relatable. The new energy for this year is to stay focused on growth, so there’s no time for playing games.”
Faith K is ready to take centre stage with her upcoming album while delivering new music to her fanbase and attracting new fans, both in the public and industry alike.
Listen to ‘Bounce’ here: https://warnermusicsa.lnk.to/Bounce
Instagram: @theefaithk
Facebook: @Faith Mashaba
Twitter: @TheeFaithK