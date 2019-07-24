F5 Networks Champions Kenya’s Digital Transformation And Multi-Cloud Credentials At Inaugural East Africa Solution Day

Multi-cloud, data and applications pegged as key drivers for economic growth, differentiation, value creation and innovation

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 23rd 2019,-/African Media Agency/- F5 Networks hosted its inaugural East Africa Solution Day in Nairobi today to highlight how application services in multi-cloud environments are enabling digital transformation and growth in Kenya.

The company also shared insight on its latest solution offerings and news, including the recent acquisition of NGINX.

“The true value of the modern enterprise resides in its applications and data. We call this application capital. Given Kenya’s growing adoption for cloud computing, we believe that application capital is a key driver for differentiation, innovation and value creation,” said Alain Tshal, District Sales Manager – Sub-Saharan Africa, F5 Networks, speaking to an audience of customers, partners and industry experts. “