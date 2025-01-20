Exploring South African Indian Identity Through Design

South Africa, home to a vibrant Indian community, celebrates its rich cultural fusion, with Durban as a hub of Indian heritage. Designer Shaakira Jassat, raised in a South African Muslim household with Indian roots, reflects this blend in her Familiar Forms tableware collection. Inspired by her ancestors—indentured labourers and migrants from colonial India—the collection marries Indian traditions with African influences. Handmade red clay pieces evoke African soil, while copper embellishments and Islamic dining traditions emphasize humility. Bowls nod to South Africa’s potjie pots, honouring shared outdoor cooking practices. Jassat’s designs embody cultural resilience, blending heritage with local adaptation.

Source: Design Indaba