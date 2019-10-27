Exploring Africa’s Deepest Lakes

1 Lake Tanganyika

Lake Tanganyika is not only the longest lake in the world (673 kilometres), but it’s also the second-deepest (1,470 metres) after Russia’s Lake Baikal. It’s also one of the oldest, dating back to 13 million years. The lake straddles the borders of Tanzania, Burundi, Congo DR, and Zambia.

Considered one of the most biologically unique habitats in the world, Tanganyika is home to an exceptional diversity of fish, supporting more than 250 species of cichlids – 98% of which aren’t found anywhere else in the world. There are also about 75 non-cichlid fish species in the lake. The fish from Tanganyika is exported throughout East Africa and beyond. The lake’s warm blue waters make it an excellent destination for diving and snorkeling. Bird watching is also superb at Tanganyika.