EU Partners with Senegal to Curb Irregular Migration

The European Union (EU) has announced a €30 million ($32.6 million) package aimed at preventing irregular migration from Senegal, where thousands of migrants risk dangerous journeys to reach Europe each year. Jutta Urpilainen, the European Commissioner for International Partnerships, announced the package on Wednesday during a trip to Dakar. She told journalists that the funds will strengthen Senegalese authorities’ ability to assist at-risk migrants, combat smuggling, and raise awareness about the dangers of irregular migration. Senegal’s coasts are a major departure point for migrants attempting the perilous Atlantic crossing, often resulting in tragedies at sea. In September, at least 39 people died when a boat transporting migrants to Europe sank off Senegal’s coast. Urpilainen emphasized that the EU’s primary goal with the fund is to prevent further loss of life. The €30 million package will complement a prior €5.75 million EU fund for combating human trafficking, migration, and smuggling.



SOURCE: LE MONDE

