Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia is the winner of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending the 20-year war between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Announcing the prize in Oslo, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said Ahmed’s “efforts deserve recognition and need encouragement.”

The Ethiopian Prime Minister’s office tweeted out a statement after Abiy Ahmed winning.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced as 2019 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate. We are proud as a nation!!!#PMOEthiopia pic.twitter.com/82SLwDJw21 — Office of the Prime Minister – Ethiopia (@PMEthiopia) October 11, 2019