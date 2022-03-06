Ethiopian Airlines On Its Way to Becoming a Global Force in the Logistics Sector

Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for five 777-8 Freighters. The African carrier will become the second customer for the 777-8F after Qatar Airways’ order in late January. According to Boeing, the 777-8F offers an almost identical payload to the 777-400F along with a 30% improvement in fuel efficiency, operating costs and emissions. CEO Tewolde Gebremariam stated, “In our vision 2035, we are planning to expand our Cargo and Logistics business to be one of the largest global multimodal logistics providers in all continents. To this effect, we are increasing our dedicated freighter fleet with the latest technology, fuel-efficient and environment-friendly airplanes of the 21st century.” Ethiopian’s cargo division serves over 120 destinations across the globe. According to the African Airlines Association (AFRAA), the carrier is the largest cargo provider on the continent, with 525,000 tonnes carried over 2020.
SOURCE: SIMPLE FLYING