The Enviropaedia is looking for South Africa’s eco-champions to be submitted as entries for the 2022 Eco-Logic Awards. The closing date for entries has been extended from 30 April 2022 to 31 May 2022. This 11th Annual Eco-Logic Awards is more exciting than ever, as the Awards will be televised for the first time, on DStv’s People’s Weather Channel 180 as well as on Openview Channel 115 on 10 July 2022 – and broadcast to over 11 million households.
“It’s time again to shine the spotlight on those building a safer, happier and more sustainable society and environment for us all to live in,” says David Parry-Davies, editor of The Enviropaedia and founder of the Eco-Logic Awards. “There is plenty of doom and gloom in the world today, but – without ignoring the reality – it is important that we retain a vision of the beautiful world we want to and CAN create for the future!
“This is what the Enviropaedia and the Eco-Logic Awards are for: joyfully celebrating and supporting the people, organisations, projects, initiatives, products and services that are laying an inspirational Eco-Logical pathway to achieve a beautiful, happy, safe and sustainable world.”
Categories
There are 12 categories covering various sectors to ensure that individuals, small businesses, corporates, organisations and communities that make a positive difference through environmentally sustainable initiatives and projects can be recognised, rewarded and empowered.
And the categories are…
- Nature Conservation Award
- Climate Change Award
- Eco-Innovation Award
- Circular Economy and Waste Innovation Award
- Water Conservation Award
- Eco-Fashion and Lifestyle Award
- Eco-Health and Wellness Award
- Eco-Friendly Home Products Award
- Eco-Community Award
- Eco-Hospitality and Tourism Award
- Eco-Angel Award
- Eco-Warrior Award
All entries will be judged by a panel of 12 independent, highly respected, environmentally conscious executives from a diverse range of occupations and professions, using the 7 criteria that are the ‘V.I.R.T.U.E.S’ of Eco-Logic.
Gold, Silver and Bronze winners are recognised, commended and presented with the treasured symbol of ‘Eco-Logical intelligence and achievement’. This generates vast media exposure and increases support from consumers purchasing their products and services, while also enhancing credibility and stakeholder buy-in, and opening greater possibilities for private, public and government sponsorship and support.
“Building a safer, happier and more sustainable society for all is energising, exciting and inspiring!” says Parry-Davies. “Join us by nominating an eco-champion or entering your organisation, project or product that contributes to an Eco-logical society. We want to identify, celebrate and support these successes and inspire even more people, organisations and communities to help build a safer, happier and more sustainable society for the future.”
The closing date for entry submission is now 31 May 2022. visit www.eco-logicawards.com for more information or to enter or nominate an individual or organisation.