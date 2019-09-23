Entrepreneurial Edge: Why This Rwandan Fashion Designer Has His Eyes Set On Dubai

In this the first episode of our new season of Entrepreneurial Edge, 29-year-old Rwandan fashion designer Matthew Rugamba discusses his journey to entrepreneurship and why he has Dubai in his sights.

CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa
https://www.cnbcafrica.com/
CNBC Africa is an African television network for Sub-Saharan Africa. It was launched by CNBC and Africa Business News LTD on June 1, 2007. CNBC Africa is headquartered in Sandton, Johannesburg.

