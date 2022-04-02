Hip Hop talent Andre Coupe – whose real name is Arthur Bongani Cumba – has released his new single, “Royal Rumble” on all major digital platforms. One of the freshest talents to emerge from Johannesburg-South, Andre aims to showcase his unmatched talent and rap skills. Debuting his first single onto mainstream radio entitled “Royal Rumble”, Andre is looking to bring back the essence of pure hip hop music coupled with storytelling.
Sharing more on the inspiration for the single, Andre shares that “it comes from trap sound: the message behind the song and also the fact that hip hop is gradually starting to sound like mumble rap. This single will be an eye-opener that real rap still exists.” Andre describes his sound as hard-core trap – a fusion of RnB and pop influences here and there.
Watch “Royal Rumble” here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBq5XUCqin8
Royal Rumble is his first debut single – produced by Melons Beat – is taken from his upcoming album “No Turning Back”. “I’m quite excited to release it for all my fans to hear.” Some of his inspirations in the industry include the likes of Nipsey Hustle, Nas, J Cole, Kendrick Lamar and he shares that he is also inspired by leaders like Malcom X, Steve Biko, Credo Mutwa, and many others. “I was born and raised in Katlehong and currently based in Rosettenville,” Andre explains, “Much like the people l respect in the industry, poverty made us who we are today. Nothing comes easy but the music kept me going.” So was music always part of the plan? Definitely. “I’ve always wanted a career in music and somehow always knew it’s where I’d end up. Music forms a part of who I am and I honestly cannot live without it.”
When asked about the artists Andre would love to work with one day – “l would like to work with any artist in TDE , Dreamville ,Roc A Fella and not forgetting producers Metro boomin, plutony beats ,9th wonder, Salute.” This isn’t the last you’ll be hearing from Andre Coupe, he has more music up his sleeve including a few international collaborations too!
