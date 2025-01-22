Eliud Kipchoge Set for 2025 London Marathon Comeback

Kenyan marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge will return to the London Marathon in April 2025 after a five-year hiatus, event organizers have announced. The 40-year-old, considered one of the greatest athletes of his time, boasts an impressive record, including 11 World Marathon Major wins and two Olympic gold medals. Kipchoge has dominated the London Marathon four times, claiming titles in 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019. However, his 2024 Paris Olympic race ended in disappointment when he dropped out at the 30km mark due to discomfort. Reflecting on the setback, Kipchoge admitted his disappointment. However, he emphasized resilience and determination as key in sports. While he confirmed his retirement from the Olympics, he remains committed to competitive racing and plans to reveal his future plans after the London event.

Source: IOC