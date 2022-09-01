Eight Angolan Students From CEPI Visit New York For Education Competition, Earning Six Medals

Zandre Campos, CEO of ABO Capital, an international investment firm that builds opportunities in emerging markets across Africa, announced today that eight students from Complexo Escolar Privado Internacional (CEPI) – a school run by ABO Capital to help expand access to education in Angola – participated in the 2022 Copernicus Mathematics Olympiad, a paper-based competition in which students complete a math exam.
“Copernicus Olympiad offers secondary school students with opportunities to develop the skills and knowledge to become scientists, artists, writers, engineers, policy makers, and the leaders of tomorrow who will promote and contribute to greater environmental sustainability,” said Mr. Campos. “These are the skills we need to nurture to help make Africa the global pioneer it’s meant to be.”
In July, 1500 students from 26 countries in 5th to 12th grade headed to New York to compete in the Copernicus Mathematics Olympiad. Eight students from CEPI competed and received multiple accolades, including 1 gold medal, 1 silver medal, 4 bronze medals and 2 honorable mentions.
The CEPI students have already participated in four global education competitions this year, spanning the United States, United Kingdom, and Singapore. These included the Future Intelligence Student Olympiad, STEMCO, Teen Eagle, and 2022 Copernicus Mathematics Olympiad. In addition to mathematics, these competitions included art projects, English exams, and challenges like writing, speaking, and spelling tests.