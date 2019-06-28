Efome An Afro Pop Sensation Releases ‘Tension’

Efome is an Afro pop sensation and sings in English, French Languages, Pidgin and other local dialect with both a Local and Global appeal. He was born in June 1992 in Limbe, South West Region of Cameroon. He is a holder of Bachelors of Sciences in Economics from the University of Buea since 2015. His hobbies include listening to music which is his onus, watching movies, hanging out and having great conversations with people, exploring cultures and places, Apart from doing music, he has featured as an actor and a model.

He started music professional in 2014 and has a total of 4 hit music and a few covers to his credit: In 2015 he released ‘Keep Dreaming’, ‘Cinq sur Cinq’ and ‘Dada’, 2016 he dropped Suzana in 2016. He has worked with Sound Slave records Cameron for 3 years up to 2017 where he is currently working on his own. He has also released a cover track on Mayorkun – Hustler, Tzy Panchak – Na so all in 2019 which went viral. In addition, he recently created an artist Management company – Litumba House where he is working under.

His recent release ‘Tension’, narrates the regular challenges faced in a relationship and brings it to the perspective of people in different walks of life. It continues to explain that these challenges are not particular to certain people or certain places. But hey what’s a life without challenges. Tension was conceived in 2014 and built up right to 2016 which was initially recorded and produced by Ovadose (Sound Slave Recordz).

Going forward, he is looking forward to sharing new projects which have been recorded and as well new ones with his fans and the general public. He is open to do records with great artist that share an open and constructive vision. He as well looking open and looking forward to any international collaboration as well.

