DPI Global Summit Sessions

Driving Africa’s Digital Transformation: AfCFTA’s Vision for a Connected Continent

In this key session, Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of AfCFTA, explores how Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) can drive Africa’s economic integration, accelerate intra-African trade, and foster financial inclusion. His address aligns DPI with AfCFTA’s vision for a more interconnected, prosperous Africa, followed by a fireside chat on the challenges and opportunities of using digital technologies to boost cross-border trade.