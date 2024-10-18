DPI Global Summit Sessions

By / / DPI

Towards an African DPI Blueprint: Accelerating Africa’s Digital Transformation

This session explores the transformative potential of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) as a key driver for Africa’s digital future. As robust connectivity and enabling digital platforms become critical, delegates discuss the African Digital Public Infrastructure Blueprint. This initiative, led by the UN and the African Union, provides the tools and resources needed to support African countries in developing their digital infrastructure for long-term growth and integration.

Share it!

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar

Share

Scroll to Top

Subscribe

Stay informed and ahead of the game with our curated collection of the top 10 stories from Africa each day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, gear up for the business world as we bring you the 10 most relevant and game-changing business stories. And on Sundays, prepare to be whisked away on a delightful journey through Africa’s vibrant lifestyle and travel scenes.