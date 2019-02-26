Doraleh, One Year On

Djibouti affirms its position as a world class commercial and logistics hub
In early February, before members of the US Senate Committee on Armed Forces, General Thomas Waldhauser, Commander-in-Chief of AFRICOM (United States Africa Command), pointed out that the Doraleh container port had provided better services since DP World’s departure. He also stated that the Republic of Djibouti, through the logistical and strategic platforms that it provides American forces in the region and in Africa, was an important strategic partner of the United States.
However, Djibouti’s ambitions extend beyond the port of Doraleh. The container terminal is one of the cornerstones of an ambitious national development project: to make Djibouti a major commercial and logistics hub between Asia, Africa and the rest of the world. In addition to Doraleh’s development, a new multi-purpose port was set up on the same site (DMP, May 2017) and the Goubet and Tadjourah ports were opened (June 2017). Boosting this expansion even more is the new free zone, expected to be the largest in Africa (opened in July 2018), and the launch of the new rail link between Djibouti and Addis Ababa (January 2018).
Djibouti’s development project is therefore clearly underway. The major investments and amounts committed reflect the confidence of international partners in Djibouti’s long-term vision.
The Republic of China has actively participated in this effort either in terms of direct investment or through the financing of Djibouti projects. And as part of the new Silk Roads and its African strategy, China has established itself as an essential partner.
This “great Djibouti ambition” is supported by a constant geostrategic balance. Located on a maritime route vital to world trade, Djibouti fully assumes its role in maintaining security in the Gulf of Aden and in the fight against terrorism. The country has also established itself as a key humanitarian hub, in particular to assist civilian populations affected by the conflict in Yemen.
The Republic of Djibouti, mindful of its responsibilities and alliances, would like to assure its friends around the world of its commitment to openness and its willingness to defend the interests of all, while upholding Djibouti’s rights and ensuring equity.