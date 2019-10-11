Discovery Channel Open To More DSTV Customers In October

Discovery Inc., global leader in real life entertainment, today announced that one of its flagship channels, Discovery Channel (DStv 121), will be open to all active DStv Compact Plus & Compact customers, from 11 October 2019 – 18 November 2019.

Discovery Channel is committed to delivering content that inspires, informs and entertains the next generation of passionate fans, as it has been for the past two decades throughout Africa.

As part of the promise, the channel will partner with MultiChoice to deliver an open window viewing period which will allow even more DStv customers on other packages to enjoy some of its Premium, popular content such as Gold Rush and Street Outlaws, and a special premiere of the Alex Gibney and Steven Spielberg six-part series, Why We Hate, which premieres on DStv this Sunday, 13 October 2019.

“We believe that the success of Discovery Channel is due to the variety of programming offered, combining real-life entertainment content that speaks to both younger and older audiences. We are thrilled that more of our viewers on DStv will be able to watch our landmark documentary series “Why We Hate” amongst our other flagship shows on air this month” said Henry Windridge, Head of Brand for the Middle East and Africa.

“We’re delighted to give more of our customers a taste of the great quality content that is available on our platforms,” said Yolisa Phahle, the CEO General Entertainment, MultiChoice Group. “Open Windows are not only our way of rewarding our loyal customers – they also ensure that more of our customers are exposed to the educational, informative and thought-provoking programming that can lead to meaningful dialogue in order to promote diversity and inclusion in society.”

Don’t miss out! Sign up or upgrade to DStv Premium, Compact+ or Compact and tune into Discovery Channel (DStv 121) from Friday, 11 October for access to the best in real-life entertainment and thrilling adventures until 18 November, thereafter the Discovery Channel will revert to its original package, DStv Premium.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Discovery.