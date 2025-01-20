Discover Namibia’s Maritime Museum 

Opened on November 1, 2024, Namibia’s first maritime museum, the NMM, stands as one of Africa’s largest. Located in the historic Lüderitz Old Power Station, the 2,000-square-meter space showcases Namibia’s rich maritime heritage through ancient watercraft, fossils, maps, shark skeletons, antiques, and art. The museum also houses a vast library and unique treasures highlighting the region’s marine history. Upcoming upgrades aim to elevate the visitor experience with new features and enhanced facilities, ensuring the museum remains a dynamic hub for education and cultural preservation. This progressive step promises to solidify NMM’s role in celebrating Namibia’s maritime legacy.

Source: Getaway