Diplomats & Business Executives To Join Ambassador Arikana At The Usafrica Business Expo During The 74th General Assembly In New York

As world leaders converge in New York City for UNGA74, the USAfrica Business Expo will connect businesses in Africa with markets in the USA.

NEW YORK, United States of America, August 26, 2019,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- On September 20, the eve of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA74), Her Excellency Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao – African Union Ambassador to the U.S.A., will lead other diplomats, and business leaders to the USAfrica Business Expo – a B2B trade show, conference & networking event aimed at helping African businesses expand into international markets and to equally connect business owners to resources needed to be successful.

“While Africa’s diplomats, business and political leaders continue to pursue partnerships with the United States, the biggest gap remains the implementation and maximization of bilateral trade opportunities. The expo, therefore, has been created as an effective platform to help increase the exports of developing countries. by aiding African businesses, exporters and government agencies maximize initiatives such as AGOA, Prosper Africa and AcfTA, and to help find new international markets for export-ready products.” said Gbenga Omotayo, CEO Pacetas Agency and founder of the USAfrica Business Expo.

Slated to be held at the Hilton Millennium Hotel, this year’s event themed “US-Africa Opportunity for Business & Trade Development” positions New York City and the State of New York as favorable destinations for Africa’s business & political leaders looking to create new trade partnerships.

Following the successful launch of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA, the African Union (AU) will be well represented by Her Excellency Ambassador Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, the African Union Ambassador to the U.S. and Advocate of Africa award recipient, will deliver the resounding keynote address on AfCFTA.

To be marked with targeted B2B matchmaking, keynotes speeches and panel discussions, in attendance will be small business owners and entrepreneurs, investors and diplomats as well as political figures and government officials who will discuss the latest policy and opportunities.

“With the ratification of the continental free trade area, Africa is now the single largest market with over $1.2 billion consumers with no frontiers and offers new markets for the U.S. made products. Similarly, the U.S. serves as an untapped market under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) for authentic African products (raw and manufactured). We are excited to host all the diplomats, country delegation as well as attendees, speakers, and sponsors from all over the world, including several African countries,” concludes Gbenga Omotayo.

Confirmed speakers include:

Her Excellency Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao – African Union Ambassador to the U.S.A.

His Excellency Benaoyagha Okoyen – Consul General, Nigerian Consulate New York

His Excellency Prof. Samuel Amoako – Consul General, Ghanaian Consulate New York

Gregg Bishop – Commissioner, NYC Department of Small Business Services

Dr. Cheryl Hill – Special Advisor on Bilateral Trade & Investment

Madam Afua Asare – CEO, Ghana Export Promotion Council

Fred Oladehinde – Chairman, AGOA Civil Society Network

Gbenga Omotayo – Founder, Pacetas Agency & USAfricaHUB

Mr. Lawrence Schaefer – Global Consultant on Agribusiness

Mary Olushoga – Founder, AWP Network

Expected at this limelight edition will be over 1400 attendees including 100+ CEO, Entrepreneurs Top Govt Leaders & Senior Execs Top Business Execs, Franchiser, Exporters, Manufacturers, Senior Business, Political, and Diplomatic leaders.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Pacetas Agency.