Digital Public Infrastructure in Kenya is Growing Rapidly

The National Optic Fibre Backbone Infrastructure (NOFBI) project is a pivotal initiative by the Kenyan government to enhance digital connectivity across the country. Launched to bridge the digital divide, NOFBI plays a crucial role in supporting Kenya’s socio-economic development. This article provides a balanced view of NOFBI, highlighting its successes and challenges while emphasizing its local context and relevance to Kenya’s unique landscape. The deployment of NOFBI has spurred economic growth by attracting investments in the ICT sector. It has created numerous job opportunities, from the installation and maintenance of fiber optic cables to the development of digital services. The increased internet penetration has also enabled the growth of tech startups and innovation hubs, fostering a vibrant digital economy.

