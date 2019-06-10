Diego Reggae Vegan Fest – Third World, The Movement, Yami Bolo, Iakopo, More – Sunday, July 21

Go Vegan Radio (501(c)3) presents the first-ever San Diego Reggae Vegan Fest on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Liberty Station / NTC Park – Prebble Field from 12 noon to 9pm.

The headliner, Third World, celebrates 45 years as one of reggae’s most iconic legendary bands. Third World is one of Jamaica’s most consistently popular crossover acts among international audiences. Mixing in elements of R&B, funk, pop, and rock and, later on, dancehall and rap, Third World’s style has been described as “reggae-fusion.”



With 10 Grammy nominations and a catalogue of charted smash hits, including (“Now That We Found Love”, ”96 Degrees in the Shade” and “Try Jah Love”), spanning over four decades, sold-out tours, a vibrant and loyal fan base and inspirational messages make this band a festival favorite.

Co-headlining at San Diego Reggae Vegan Fest is The Movement, a band formed in 2003, whose debut album “On Your Feet” has been heralded as one of the Top 10 Reggae Rock albums of all time. The Movement’s “Side by Side” release in 2012 debuted at #2 on the Billboard Reggae Chart, followed a couple years after with “Golden”, #1 on iTunes and #1 on the Billboard Reggae Chart, and voted 2016 Album of the Year by Surf Roots Radio. The Movement has performed at the Cali Roots Festival, Reggae Rise Up, Levitate Festival, One Love Cali Reggae Fest, and Closer to the Sun.

Also starring at this event is Yami Bolo from Kingston Jamaica, who has been releasing singles since the 1980’s. He gained international acclaim in the mid-90’s for his collaboration with Japanese reggae performer Miya led to 500,000 record album sales in Japan. The duo also won the title of Best Music Video in Japan in 1994. Bolo was a part of Damian Marley’s 2001 Grammy – winning album and has collaborated with other top stars. He will be backed byQuinto Sol.



Southern California native Iakopo burst on the music scene in 2007 with the hit single “Let Your Light Shine”. The artist signed with Sony Japan, and his 2016 hit “Touchdown” featuring Shaggy made him an international sensation. His new album “Waves”, recorded in Hawaii, was just released featuring the single “Never Letting Go”

The line-up also includes Jamaican roots-reggae vocalist, songwriter, recording and performing artist, Empress Akua; local roots-reggae favorites, Prime Livity; Lamour & the Mystik Band fronted by General Jah Mikey; Sensi Trails; and Drifting Roots. (Line-up subject to change).