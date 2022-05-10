Did You #RaiseYourHandForKids?

Headlines / May 10, 2022 / 1 minute of reading / By

Author: ITCILO

Global leaders, UN staff, and people from countries spanning the globe are raising their hands right now for children. That’s because on 5 May 2022, the International Labour Organization and the South African government launched the #RaiseYourHandForKids social media challenge. 

The goal? Raise awareness about child labour ahead of the 5th Global Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour.

How to start

  1. Draw a smiley face on your hand
  2. Take a selfie with your hand raised
  3. Post your photo on social media with the hashtag #RaiseYourHandForKids and tag 3 friends

Include a small description for the caption, like this:

I raise my hand for a world without child labour. I call on @CatherineRussell, @JantiSoeripto, and @CynthiaSamuelOlonjuwon to join this #RaiseYourHandForKids challenge ahead of the 5th Global Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour.

Need inspiration?

Here are some notable posts from around the world.

https://twitter.com/GuyRyder/status/1522158837771419648?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1522158837771419648%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.5thchildlabourconf.org%2Fen%2Fnews%2Fdid-you-raiseyourhandforkids

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdLhtHhsS3g/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdLypWxqtUE/

https://www.facebook.com/darwinda.cervantes/posts/7902104456469993

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6927905326386008064

Why? 

It’s time to collectively raise our hands and raise our voices. We have 3 years left to meet Sustainable Development Goal Target 8.7 – end child labour in all its forms. And the 5th Global Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour starts next week!

Together, we can end child labour. 

Raise your hand if you agree!

Learn more about the challenge

