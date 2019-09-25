DHL Industrial Projects Makes Strategic Investments To Enhance Customer Experience In Middle East And Africa

Dubai designated as Center of Excellence, supported by competency centers in Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya and Turkey to coordinate complex logistics projects across the region

DHL Industrial Projects, a unit of DHL Global Forwarding that manages complex logistics projects including deep sea chartering activity and heavy-lift cargo, is establishing its Center of Excellence (COE) in Dubai for overall project management and implementation, and supported by competency centers in Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya and Turkey.

This follows the growth of industrial projects in Middle East and Africa. In addition, DHL Industrial Projects aims to further strengthen its position as the preferred supplier and forwarder for key International Oil Companies (IOCs), Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies as well as leading industry players in the oil and gas sectors.

“Given the complex intricacies of these large-scale shipments, each with its own unique requirements, any small missteps in the Industrial Projects world could potentially have massive repercussions,” said Moustafa Elbanhawi, Vice President, DHL Industrial Projects in Middle East and Africa. “It is therefore paramount that every one of us across the region is singular in our pursuit to find the best solutions while upholding the highest operating standards. Focusing our team on these core competencies will place us in good stead to deliver best-in-class services to our customers,” he added.

Intended to drive synergies in the region, the Dubai COE will oversee and coordinate complex projects for the Gulf countries and the region as a whole. It will be supported by teams in Ethiopia and Kenya which will predominantly manage projects out of Sub-Saharan Africa; Egypt’s team will specialize in air freight chartering and coordinate projects for North Africa, and the Turkey competency center will coordinate ocean freight requirements and administer projects across Iraq and Central Asia. In total, there are more than 40 employees in the Industrial Projects team who manages the end-to-end logistics process, backed by DHL’s extensive global network and deep expertise in the region.

