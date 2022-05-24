Concept To Neighboring Countries
- The new facility of 7500 M2 will provide 2,500 square meters (m²) of Indoor Space and 5000 M2 of outdoor space.
DHL Global Forwarding (DGF), the leading international air, ocean, and road freight specialist provider, has opened a new transit warehouse in Mombasa, Kenya. The new 7,500 square meter (m²) warehouse is designed to support DGF’s Regional distribution network in Kenya.
Strategically located between the Mombasa Port and DGF’s regional facilities, the new warehouse will provide cost-effective in transit storage and distribution services to Uganda, Burundi, Congo, Rwanda, and Sudan, to help accelerate the intra-continental trade environment in the region.
The key sectors to capitalize this Transit Warehouse will be Aid and Relief, Oil & Gas and Bulk Commodities. According to Statista, many countries across East Africa are classed as “chronically vulnerable,” suffering from malnutrition, preventable diseases, and food insecurity. DGF’s new warehouse, will bring goods closer to the end user providing multi modal transport options for last mile delivery into affected areas. This should certainly help support this socio-economic inequality by enhancing the logistical capabilities of the region.
The warehouse brings technology solutions for high-pace services in the receipt and dispatch of goods to accelerate response to regional demand. The facility is equipped with warehousing technology solutions and market expertise to handle the complex activities that require agile movements of oil, and gas in the region. The warehouse will also facilitate the concept of Just in Time for bulk commodity importers in the region with tailor made delivery solutions using the high-quality resource and systems in Kenya creating significant economic impact in the region.
Speaking on the impact the warehouse will have on the region, Pramod Bagalwadi, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding Sub-Saharan Africa, said:
“We are constantly looking to develop solutions for our valued customers, and we firmly believe the above Transit Warehouse will facilitate the movement of regional goods @ optimum cost and efficiency using our global platforms across East Africa. We will continue to support efforts in simplifying logistics operations and accelerate intra-African trade.”
DGF has established several strategically located warehouses throughout Sub-Saharan Africa. The new facility in Kenya will strive to add further value to the East African ecosystem, broadening international integration by facilitating seamless trade in the region.