- The second facility will strengthen the company’s foothold in Zimbabwe, providing expert advice and advanced technology solutions to local businesses
- Added support for Zimbabwe’s corridor to the Port of Beira will make it easier for businesses to ship products internationally
One year after the launch of DHL Global Forwarding (DGF) in Harare, the international air, ocean, and road freight services provider is expanding its presence with a second office in Mutare. The new facility is located near the Zimbabwe-Mozambique border and will enable DGF to continue building partnerships with Zimbabwean businesses.
In collaboration with the Harare headquarters, the Mutare office will act as a hub for delivering logistics technology solutions and market expertise to Zimbabwean businesses. The office will create high-quality jobs and produce a significant economic impact on local businesses, as they will now have easier access to logistics support and the potential to expand into new markets. The office will also house international digital road freight business Saloodo!, which is a DHL subsidiary.
The Mutare office has excellent connections to DGF’s full network of logistics services and is located near Zimbabwe’s corridor to the Port of Beira. This will enable DGF to better support local businesses with the global export of products produced in the region, including seasonal agricultural products such as tea, bananas, peaches and macadamia nuts, and natural resources such as timber.
“Economic predictors look good for Zimbabwe, and we believe that our offering will help businesses across the country – especially in Manicaland – achieve their full potential. DGF’s experience with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and other African markets throughout the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA) puts us in the ideal position to help businesses in Zimbabwe grow, and we can’t wait to see how they leverage the additional logistics services we provide,” Says Shuvai Mugadza, Country Manager, DHL Global Forwarding Zimbabwe.
The opening of the Mutare office is the next step in DGF’s long-term plan for getting closer to customers in the region. The company aims to provide seamless supply chain operations for businesses throughout Zimbabwe, bringing the international standards that DHL is known for to local enterprises of all sizes.