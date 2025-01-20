Cruise between the Islands of Cabo Verde

Cabo Verde’s islands each offer unique worlds to explore. On Fogo, the active volcano shapes black-sand beaches, lava fields, and fertile farmlands that produce the archipelago’s finest wine. Boa Vista contrasts with its Sahara-like dunes, golden beaches, and turquoise waters, home to Praia de Santa Mónica—one of the world’s most stunning beaches. Santo Antão’s rugged peaks and lush valleys invite epic treks through waterfalls and hillside villages. Across Cabo Verde’s nine inhabited islands, diverse landscapes blend with vibrant cities like Mindelo, famous for music and culture. Ferries and BestFly Cabo Verde flights make island-hopping an unforgettable adventure.

Source: Lonely Planet