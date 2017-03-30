Rearing crickets to boost food security

However, as Kenyans still debate on whether to embrace alternative eating habits, some residents of Bondo, in Nyanza, are already living it. A group of farmers in Bondo has turned to rearing crickets to boost their finances as well as tackle food insecurity. I travelled to the region where I met 61-year-old, Florence Awuor, who has been cricket farming for the past four years. She is among several farmers from the region who received training on cricket farming for a month from the Jaramogi Odinga Oginga University; after which they were given the first batch of crickets to start with. When she was back home she also started trapping crickets in her farm when weeding to add to her lot. “I decided to do cricket farming because I think it is a nice venture. You don’t need so much to start it because we have crickets all over,” she says.

Florence notes that cricket rearing is much easier compared to crop farming. She keeps her crickets in large buckets inside a small room, just about 5ft by 6ft. As of now, she has seven buckets, each covered with a white net. This she says helps to keep the insects inside the bucket, therefore, protecting them from the predators like rats. Inside the bucket she has placed egg trays, making it a bit darker and providing a perfect hideout for the nocturnal insects. At the bottom of the bucket, she places flour that the crickets feed on. “I also place sukuma wiki (kale) inside the bucket for the crickets to feed on and because crickets also need water, I sprinkle some water on the sukuma wiki,” she says. She monitors the temperature of the room with a thermometer to ensure that the temperatures are retained at 35 degrees Celsius. Very high temperatures would kill the insects, whereas 35 degrees Celsius is ideal to enable hatching of more eggs. Each bucket has crickets in different stages of growth. Mature crickets lay eggs that hatch within a few days. Each female cricket can lay five to ten eggs a day. By one and half months, the new insects can lay eggs, thus continuing the cycle. She only harvests mature and she is elated to take me through the process of harvesting and frying crickets, the quickest delicacy to prepare.