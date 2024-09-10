Controversial Project Aims to Turn Desert Green

Dutch engineer Ties van der Hoeven aims to transform Egypt’s arid Sinai Peninsula into a green, fertile landscape. His ambitious regreening project seeks to restore plant and animal life to 13,500 square miles of desert, using sediments from Lake Bardawil to rejuvenate the area. Van der Hoeven believes this plan could address climate change by increasing rainfall, creating jobs, and boosting food production. Inspired by China’s successful regreening of the Loess Plateau, he envisions large-scale ecological restoration. However, critics warn of unpredictable consequences, such as water shortages and altering climate patterns. Despite these concerns, van der Hoeven remains determined, arguing that the planet’s current state leaves no option but to act. The project has faced delays due to regional instability. Nevertheless, van der Hoeven believes it is vital to continue pursuing desert regreening efforts as a solution to global environmental crises.



SOURCE: CNN

