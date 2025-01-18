Consumer Goods Giant Continues Operations in Nigeria despite Uncertain Policy Environment

Reckitt is deepening its commitment to Nigeria, betting on the country’s stabilizing economic climate and its central role in the company’s Africa strategy. Despite past challenges, including high inflation and currency volatility, Reckitt has navigated the turbulence by localizing production—90% of its products sold in Nigeria are now made locally. The company plans to expand its Lagos factory, increase exports across Africa, and introduce innovative solutions like “sachetization” to cater to cost-conscious consumers. With recent reforms easing dollar access and steady growth in exports, Reckitt remains optimistic about Nigeria’s potential as a profitable and strategic market in Africa.

Source: SEMAFOR