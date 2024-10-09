Congo Accuses Rwanda of Hindering M23 Peace Talks

The Democratic Republic of Congo has accused Rwanda of obstructing negotiations aimed at resolving the ongoing M23 rebel conflict in eastern Congo, which has displaced over 1.7 million people. Congolese Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner presented these claims to the UN Security Council, following Rwandan accusations that Congo refused to sign a deal reached in August during peace talks mediated by Angola. The Tutsi-led M23 has been engaged in an insurgency in eastern Congo since 2022, with accusations from Congo, the UN, and others suggesting Rwanda is providing military support to the group—a claim Rwanda denies. Meanwhile, Rwanda alleges that Congo is collaborating with the Hutu rebel group FDLR, which has targeted Tutsis in both countries. Wagner criticized Rwanda for demanding that Congo neutralize the FDLR before Rwanda disengages from the M23 forces. She argued that both parties must implement their commitments simultaneously. Both parties will meet again soon in Luanda, the Angolan capital.



SOURCE: REUTERS

Share it!