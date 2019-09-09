Comet -The Old Skool Hip Hop Artist Releases New EP “ All I Can Say “

Durban’s very own old skool hip hop artist Comet has released his new Ep titled – “All I can say “ on various streaming platforms. The talented rapper and songwriter worked with some talented artists from the likes of Kirsten, maskerade and Dj khenz on his Ep.

Comet released the lead single “ All I can say” ft Kirsten from the Ep, on the 28th of March 2019 following it with the visuals. The song is a laid back, vibey love song with a 90s inspired sound, which received good feedback from his fans and has gained a considerable number of views on youtube.

All is can say is old skool meets new Skool hip hop / Rnb Ep, which is composed of 9 tracks from love songs such as All I can say ft Kirsten to your lyrical hip hop lost one ft maskerade

Comet is set to do Ep launch party on the 16 September featuring the renown international Dj Harrison crump at the werehouse, Durban.

The “All I can say’ Ep is available for streaming and downloading here; https://soundcloud.com/comet-84990766/sets/all-i-can-say

Connect with Comet:

Instagram – @commerth

Twitter @comet_82

