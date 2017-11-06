Challenges Faced by Women Entrepreneurs in Africa

Limited Access to Funding

The struggle to raise business funds is an issue that many startup owners are familiar with, but this problem is even more evident to women entrepreneurs. The lack of financial support is among the greatest obstacles for individuals looking to start or take female-owned businesses to the next level in Africa.

While studies show that women manage their credit better than men, the former still find it harder to obtain funding than the latter. A study by the African Development Bank finds that the financing gap for women in Sub-Saharan Africa is estimated at above US $20 billion, and younger women struggle the most.

According to the 2014 Findex report, only 30% of women in sub-Saharan Africa have access to bank accounts. This statistic shows the importance of empowering women through financial inclusion.

“As women, we have a hard time accessing funding for our ideas. Like most marginalised groups, we get funded based on our track records, not on potential”, shares Janine Jellars, Founder of TRUE Content, a South African content and social media marketing startup. “Often, in order to get the attention of funders, the burden is on us to prove our concepts beyond a shadow of a doubt. We also struggle to break that ‘old boys network’ and convince funders that ‘women’s ideas’ are worth the investment”.

So why is it that women are painfully underserved by banks, venture capitalists, in addition to other creditors and investors? The answer may lie in the simple fact that the top offices of decision makers are still largely occupied by men, some who may have unconscious bias towards women.